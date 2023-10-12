7
39
35
32
1
49
46
25
16
3
11
20
30
23
21
8
18
22
38
48
15
45
29
44
31
14
47
10
13
40
26
43
2
37
4
33
5
24
34
9
50

‘Dave’ Actor and Rapper GaTa Arrested for Domestic Violence

148 1 minute read

GaTa, most commonly known as Lil Dicky’s hypeman and friend on the show Dave, was arrested for domestic violence.

According to TMZ, police responded to a physical argument between two parties, which led to GaTa being arrested in Santa Clarita, CA. GaTa was released on a $100K bond and will have a later court date.

Speaking with TMZ, Gata’s lawyer says, “The entire incident between the parties is on video which I am in the process of providing to law enforcement. The video demonstrates clearly that Mr. Ganter did nothing wrong and, instead, tried to de-escalate the situation.”






Source link

148 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

27 Hollywood Female Celebrities Who Had Nose Jobs

27 Hollywood Female Celebrities Who Had Nose Jobs

Sulumani Chimbetu ZPCS Ambassador

Sulumani Chimbetu warned to stay out of politics

COVID-19-Zim court stops prosecution of NRZ employee during national lockdown

Zimbabwe Receives Vaccine Donation From India

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo