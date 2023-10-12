‘Dave’ Actor and Rapper GaTa Arrested for Domestic Violence

GaTa, most commonly known as Lil Dicky’s hypeman and friend on the show Dave, was arrested for domestic violence.

According to TMZ, police responded to a physical argument between two parties, which led to GaTa being arrested in Santa Clarita, CA. GaTa was released on a $100K bond and will have a later court date.

Speaking with TMZ, Gata’s lawyer says, “The entire incident between the parties is on video which I am in the process of providing to law enforcement. The video demonstrates clearly that Mr. Ganter did nothing wrong and, instead, tried to de-escalate the situation.”





