Tatenda Mavetera The Youngest Female Parliamentarian In Zimbabwe
Tatenda Mavetera is the Member of Parliament for Seke-Chikomba constituency since 2018. Her story is quite inspiring for me, especially how she has risen to become a confident and bold woman of influence. Most of us remember her as Tendai Jari, when she graced our local tv screens as an actress in the famous soap Studio 263. She aced her acting role which made her win the Best Actress Award in the 2013 edition of the National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA). After Studio 263, she went on to host a talk show in 2005 titled “Timeout with Tatenda” which discussed topical issues affecting people in their daily lives.
By Hellen Venganai
In 2013, she featured in the film The Zimbabwe I know which was produced by Nigerian start Ejike Asiegbu.
Career wise, she is a businesswoman and a very serious farmer. She is the founding member of the Federation for Young Farmers Clubs in Zimbabwe Trust. She has also made a mark in politics where women remain underrepresented. At 34 years, Honorable Tatenda is the youngest woman in the present parliament, but her age has not made her to be silenced or overshadowed. She already occupies an influential position in parliament because she is part of the Speakers’ Panel. She is an Assistant Speaker and is occasionally assigned to act as Speaker of the National Assembly when the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly are absent. While some MPs shy away from participating in parliament, Honorable Mavetera says, “When you want to see change in the world, you need to get involved with what is happening and not sit on the periphery”. And she is really walking the talk.
In parliament she has been a strong advocate for the rights of women and the youths. In particular she advocates for youths to access land, economic and political opportunities. She has also advocated for the Arts sector. Just yesterday, as she paid tribute to the late actress Anne Nhira in parliament, she called on relevant ministries and government to support the arts sector to improve the lives of those who depend on this industry for their livelihoods. So, I salute her for speaking out and actively engaging in parliament. She has used her position and influence very well. She motivates me. Thank you Honorable Tatenda for all that you do in speaking on behalf of those who may not have an opportunity to sit at those influential tables.