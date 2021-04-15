Tatenda Mavetera The Youngest Female Parliamentarian In Zimbabwe

By Hellen Venganai In 2013, she featured in the film The Zimbabwe I know which was produced by Nigerian start Ejike Asiegbu.

She went on to further her studies by getting a Management and Marketing undergraduate degree from Women’s University in Africa and a masters degree in strategic marketing from Midlands State University. And guess what… she is currently pursuing doctoral studies, which means very soon she will be Dr Mavetera

Career wise, she is a businesswoman and a very serious farmer. She is the founding member of the Federation for Young Farmers Clubs in Zimbabwe Trust. She has also made a mark in politics where women remain underrepresented. At 34 years, Honorable Tatenda is the youngest woman in the present parliament, but her age has not made her to be silenced or overshadowed. She already occupies an influential position in parliament because she is part of the Speakers’ Panel. She is an Assistant Speaker and is occasionally assigned to act as Speaker of the National Assembly when the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly are absent. While some MPs shy away from participating in parliament, Honorable Mavetera says, “When you want to see change in the world, you need to get involved with what is happening and not sit on the periphery”. And she is really walking the talk.