Halle Bailey has confirmed what fans long speculated, she was pregnant. She and her boyfriend, rapper DDG, announced the birth of their son Halo on Instagram.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son,” Bailey wrote. “Welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️.”

DDG shared, “my biggest blessing by far 👶🏽❤️ son son.. never been so in love 🥹 baby halo.”