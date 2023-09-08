Namakau Star Unveils Captivating New Single “Boomerang” today. The new song is a collaborative effort with indie/synth pop band from Hannover, The Planetoids. It also serves as a testament to Namakau Star’s distinctive artistry and her ability to craft a world that seamlessly merges the futuristic with the nostalgic.

In this innovative universe, dubbed “Pluto,” Namakau Star reigns as a luminous presence. The planet is intricately coded to embody a fusion of color, fashion, and music. This planet creates an ethereal experience for those who immerse themselves in its embrace. “Boomerang” acts as a portal into this world. A sonic exploration of the boundless energy that Namakau Star embodies as the revered “Vibe Goddess.”

The single “Boomerang” itself is a representation of Namakau Star‘s artistic range and depth. The track is produced by the creative masterminds The Planetoids. The offering promises to captivate audiences with its engaging melodies, rich harmonies, and thought-provoking lyrics. The synergy between Namakau Star and The Planetoids is palpable, resulting in a musical fusion that resonates with listeners on a profound level.

Vibe Goddess Namakau Star



Namakau Star’s universe on Pluto thrives on contrast, seamlessly blending futuristic elements with nostalgic undertones. The artist and The Planetoids delve into a realm where self-reflection, love, and rebellion converge into a powerful narrative. “Vibe Goddess” stands as a testament to the artist’s ability to channel her energy into tales of personal growth and resilience, creating a pop compilation that both entertains and inspires.

Namakau Star’s magnetic presence and collaboration with The Planetoids are poised to set the music scene ablaze, inviting audiences to embark on a cosmic journey filled with vibrant color, dynamic fashion, and captivating melodies.

Namakau Star Unveils Captivating New Single ‘Boomerang’ HERE

Boomerang by Namakau Star



Follow the Namakau Star Journey

Instagram | YouTube | Facebook | Twitter