Beyoncé Makes History as She Tops Billboard’s Hot Country Songs Chart

Beyoncé made a No. 1 debut on the Hot Country Songs chart. Queen Bey took the top spot with “Texas Hold ‘Em” and No. 9 with “16 Carriages.”

Those songs also debuted at No. 2 and No. 38 on the Billboard Hot 100, capturing all genres.

According to Luminate, “Texas Hold ‘Em” amassed 19.2 million official streams, reached 4.8 million listeners across all formats on radio, and sold 39,000 units in the U.S. through February 15th. Meanwhile, “16 Carriages” clocked in with 10.3 million streams, a radio reach 90,000, and 14,000 units sold.

Beyoncé is now the first woman to have led the Hot Country Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs since they were created in 1958. Morgan Wallen, Justin Bieber, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Ray Charles are the other artists to hold the top spot on both charts. Beyoncé also becomes the first Black woman to top the Hot Country Songs chart.

According to Billboard, Columbia Nashville emailed the single to country stations.

While some radio stations balked at including Beyoncé’s new single in their rotations, Bo Matthews, program director of KBAY in San Jose, immediately added the single.

“We immediately added it [in] a sub-power rotation, which is where we put top-trending new music,” Matthews said. “I want people to hear it. One of the biggest artists in the world delivered a great country record for us to have fun with, and the song is really good. We are in the business of creating excitement for our listeners and I’m embracing the moment. Plus, there is plenty of room for great artists, even from other genres. It’s a big country tent.”

“Texas Hold ‘Em” also hit No. 38 on the Pop airplay channel.

Beyoncé made the reveal during a Verizon Wireless Super Bowl commercial where she teased various ways to break the Internet or crowd Verizon’s powerful signal. After numerous attempts, Beyoncé demands, “Drop the new music” at the end.

Shortly after, Beyoncé’s social media updated with news of Act II, followed by two new singles, “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages,” ushering in her country music era.

You can hear “16 Carriages” below.





