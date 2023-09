The run of stellar albums from Nas and Hit-Boy are coming to a close. Nas hit Instagram and revealed that Magic 3 is on the way, which will close his collection with Hit-Boy and celebrate his 50th birthday.

I want to thank everyone for taking this ride with @hitboy & I.

It’s been nothing short of Magical!

The Album Drops On My Birthday. THURSDAY 9•14 at 9PM

Forever Grateful, Enjoy!!

Nasir Jones