Chicago rapper Bandman Kevo revealed some very saddening news yesterday via social media; he announced that his 15-year-old son Kevian had been shot and killed and he’s asking fans for help in finding his killer.

Yesterday(March 31), Kevo tweeted on X, “Rip Kevian,” and shared several IG stories that made it clear he was referring to his son.

Rip Kevian 👼👼 — BANDMAN KEVO Tha Finesse God (@BandManKevo) April 1, 2024 He appealed to the public for information, implying that there would be a reward for information. “Anybody in Kalamazoo know anything about my son death dm me now,” he wrote, accompanied by an emoji of a bag of money.

