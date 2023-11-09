Tory Lanez Animates Court Reporter Meghan Cuniff to Promote His New Album

Tory Lanez has dropped a new video promoting the deluxe edition of his album, Alone at Prom. The video features a claymation figure resembling famed court reporter Meghann Cuniff.

Cunniff was thrust into the spotlight with her coverage of Lanez’s trial in the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Her claymation character reports on the fictional ’80s character Ashton Rain.

The video came across Cunniff, who wondered what fans thought: “Hmmm what do you all think? Me or nah?”

Hmmm what do you all think? Me or nah? 😂🙄🥰 https://t.co/SP23BIC6A4 — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) November 7, 2023

Tory Lanez allegedly had a remark for court reporter Meghan Cuniff at his release hearing. Reports stated Lanez looked at the gallery and called Cuniff a “googly eyed bitch.” Cuniff spoke about the report, stating she didn’t hear it herself.

“I didn’t hear it and I’m still working to see if transcript has it, but I’ve confirmed Tory Lanez chose to use his final courtroom moments to profanely insult me, calling me ‘a googly eyed bitch’ as he looked at gallery,” Cuniff wrote. “Conflicting reports on whether he named me. A fitting end.”

I didn’t hear it and I’m still working to see if transcript has it, but I’ve confirmed Tory Lanez chose to use his final courtroom moments to profanely insult me, calling me “a googly eyed bitch” as he looked at gallery. Conflicting reports on whether he named me. A fitting end. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) September 14, 2023

Tory Lanez’s request for release from custody while working on an appeal of his conviction for shooting Megan The Stallion was denied. The Canadian rapper is now in prison

Legal reported Meghann Cunnif states Los Angeles Judge David Herriford denied the request. “The motion will be denied and proceedings concluded. Thank you,” Judge Herriford said.

As Lanez left the courtroom, he smiled at his family and supporters.

Tory Lanez is officially headed to prison. “The motion will be denied and proceedings concluded. Thank you,” Judge Herriford said. Lanez grinned at his supporters, including his father and friends from the Unite the People legal services group, before being led out. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) September 14, 2023





