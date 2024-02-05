[WATCH] Jay-Z Drinks Cognac Out Of His Grammy Award Following Beyonce Snub

Hip Hop billionaire Jay-Z took the time during his acceptance of his Dr. Dre Global Impact Award last night at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards to slam the Recording Academy for not giving his wife Beyonce Knowles album of the year.

He spoke on Beyonce being snubbed for Album of the Year, saying, “I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than anyone, but has never won Album of the Year. So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work.”

Following the heartfelt acceptance speech, Mr. Carter poured himself a shot of Armand de Brignac champagne into his phonograph and threw it back to the delight of the crowd.

Yes, Beyonce is Hov’s wife, but his insight into the winner selection process by the Academy wasn’t too far off the mark. Beyonce has 32 Grammy Awards, which is more than any other artist in the history of the award show. Additionally, Jay and Bey are tied for the most nominations for the coveted phonograph, with both of them boasting an incredible 88 nominations each. Jay himself has earned 24 Grammy awards, with six of those awards being Album of the Year.





