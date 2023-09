Coi Leray has been doing her thing, and Beyoncé has noticed. Sending flowers and a message to Leray, Beyoncé celebrated the work she had been putting in.

“I’m a fan of yours and I love watching you grow,” Beyoncé wrote. “You’re a very talented young lady. Love, Beyoncé.”

Sharing the message on Instagram, Leray wrote: “The queen has spoken .. Thank you for inspiring all of us not only with music but just how you carry yourself with such grace.”