Rema Withdraws From Hey Neighbour Festival. – Organizers of the upcoming Hey Neighbour Festival, set to happen next weekend, regretfully announce the withdrawal of Rema from the festival’s performance due to health reasons.

In addition, Duckwrth is currently dealing with Vertigo, while JZyNO, unfortunately, won’t be able to attend due to unforeseen circumstances.

The festival team received this news from Rema’s management team this week. We send our best wishes for his recovery and hope to see him on our stage in the future!

Warren Le Grange, Hey Neighbour Festival Director, expressed understanding for fans’ disappointment and apologized for any inconvenience.

Hey Neighbour Festival remains dedicated to providing an engaging lineup with exceptional talent from various genres. The festival team looks forward to welcoming attendees. Expect an unforgettable event filled with incredible music and memorable experiences.

Essential Hey Neighbour Info

Date: 8-10 December 2023

Venue: Legends Adventure Farm, Pretoria

Time: Gates open at noon, and close at midnight

Tickets: Phase 3 Tickets available now! (Only for the 18 and above crew)

Hey Neighbour Fest is all about that safe, fun vibe for the entire neighbourhood. All camping areas will be kitted with clean restroom facilities. Also, 24/7 security, medical aid, and a dope team ready to sort out any concerns during the festival.

Stay tuned to the vibes, folks! Catch the latest updates about the NEIGHBOURHOOD through their official website and popping socials.

