35
22
10
47
44
34
43
23
1
8
40
26
30
5
48
13
4
20
28
38
24
37
21
31
25
11
9
33
2
29
14
18
32
50
16
49
45
3
39
15
7
46

Madonna Spotted In NYC After Hospitalization: Photos

134 Less than a minute

The 64-year-old pop star wore casual outfit consisting of a black T-shirt and shorts, a large hat, dark glasses, her trademark Kabbalah bracelet and white Nike sneakers.

She leaned on a streetlight on the sidewalk and chatted to a friend, as the photos show.

“Today, she emerged, and no one even realized it was her,” the source added. “People walked past her and had no clue (it was Madonna).”

Podcaster Lauren Conlin was the first to make the sighting and posted pictures of the star on her walk on TikTok.


Source link

134 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Kevin Hart Launches Father’s Day Bundle Pack with Grand Coramino Tequila

Kevin Hart Launches Father’s Day Bundle Pack with Grand Coramino Tequila

Doja Cat Announces New Single “Attention” for This Friday

Doja Cat Announces New Single “Attention” for This Friday

The Saxby Twins Are Back With Their New Single ‘She’s Got That Sunshine’

The Saxby Twins Are Back With Their New Single ‘She’s Got That Sunshine’

Cricket ties between Pakistan and Southern African region become stronger than ever

Cricket ties between Pakistan and Southern African region become stronger than ever

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo