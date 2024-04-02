Killer Mike Announces “Down By Law” Tour, Reveals “Exit 9” Video

Fresh off his Grammy sweep for his assured masterpiece MICHAEL, Killer Mike has announced the much anticipated North American leg of his Down By Law – Summer 2024 Tour, backed by his choir The Midnight Revival. Coinciding with the announcement, he has unveiled a celebratory new video for the album’s unabashed Atlanta anthem “EXIT 9 (feat. Blxst)” that depicts Blxst and himself breaking bread with the mayor and making the rounds to notable ATL landmarks from the Cascade roller rink to the infamous Blue Flame strip club in South Atlanta.

The video concludes with audio from Mike’s Grammy acceptance speech for Best Rap Album, where he emotionally declared “You cannot tell me that you get too old, you can’t tell me it’s too late, you can’t tell me that dreams don’t come true!” Killer Mike celebrated the launch of the “EXIT 9” video with its broadcast premiere across the BET/MTV networks (BET Jams, BET Hip Hop, MTV Live, MTVU, Yo! MTV) and gracing their Paramount Times Square billboard.

The tour marks Mike’s first major US run since last Summer’s High & Holy tour and his recent Grammy sweep, in which he won awards in all three major rap categories: Best Rap Album for MICHAEL, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS (ft. Future, André 3000, and Eryn Allen Kane).





