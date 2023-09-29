9 Times Travis Kelce Talked About Taylor Swift Before Romance

Sep. 29 2023, Published 12:15 p.m. ET
Travis Kelce Chose to Kiss Taylor Swift
While promoting his Catching Kelce dating series in 2016, Travis Kelce played the game “kiss, marry, kill” during an interview with Afterbuzz TV. The interviewer asked him who he would kiss, marry, and kill between Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, and Ariana Grande.
“Taylor Swift would be the kiss,” he said after killing Grande. “And what’s the last one? Katy Perry? Yeah, Katy Perry would be the marry.”
The NFL Star Danced to Taylor Swift’s Song
A newly surfaced video taken in February shows Kelce dancing to Swift’s hit song Love Story (Taylor’s Version). He also sang along while enjoying his time at the club.
His Teammate Joked About the Singer Being Travis Kelce’s Celebrity Crush
In August, the Kansas City Chiefs’ official TikTok page uploaded a video asking the NFL stars about their celebrity crush.
When it was Kelce’s turn, wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling joked that it was Taylor Swift, leaving the tight end laughing and giggling before naming Christina Aguilera.
Travis Kelce Made Friendship Bracelets
Kelce was seemingly inspired by the Lavender Haze singer’s friendship bracelets that he made similar accessories for the new tight ends joining the NFL. He then declared he was “taking a page out of Taylor’s playbook.”
Travis Kelce Watched The Eras Tour
The Arrowhead Stadium became the common denominator of their connection as Kelce watched The Eras Tour at the venue in Kansas City, Mo.
His Revelation About The Friendship Bracelet
Talks about friendship bracelets reemerged after he watched the Eras Tour stop. He told his brother on their New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast that he attempted to give the Lover singer a friendship bracelet and his phone number.
“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he said.
He Became an Expert of The Eras Tour
NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano tried to expose Kelce and Swift’s real score by asking the tight end about her. However, he refused to talk about his personal life and gave everyone a hint of what The Eras Tour at the SoFi Stadium would be like.
“And I’ll tell you what, anybody that wants to go to that Sunday show at SoFi, it’s going to be an absolute blast,” Kelce shared. “I’m sure I went to the one here in Kansas City, so I don’t know if I’m double dipping. I got a football season to worry about.”
What Does Taylor Swift Think of His Mustache?
During their podcast’s August 31 episode, Jason asked whether he knew what Swift thought about his newly debuted mustache.
While Kelce initially dodged the question, he said something was telling him she would like it.
Travis Kelce Invited Taylor Swift to Arrowhead Stadium
After Kelce watched Swift at the Arrowhead Stadium, the champagne problems crooner showed up to watch him play against the Chicago Bears.
Her appearance came after Kelce admitted that he told Swift, “I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead, you might have to see me come rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit.”
