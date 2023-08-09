43
Billy Porter Forced To Sell His Home Because Of Actors Strike

136 1 minute read

The ongoing actors strike in Hollywood is leaving many unable to maintain their lifestyles. Actor Billy Porter is now one of the Hollywood celebrities forced to sell their homes.
Porter revealed in a recent interview that he has to sell his house because he doesn’t make “f*ck-you money” like other stars.

Porter said he was living paycheck-to-paycheck to afford the luxury lifestyle he’s grown accustomed to.

“I have to sell my house,” Porter told Evening Standard. “Yeah! Because we’re on strike. And I don’t know when we’re gonna go back. The life of an artist, until you make f*ck-you money — which I haven’t made yet — is still check-to-check. I was supposed to be in a new movie and on a new television show starting in September. None of that is happening. So to the person who said, ‘We’re going to starve them out until they have to sell their apartments’ — you’ve already starved me out.”

Porter lashed out at Disney CEO Bob Iger for calling the strikers “disruptive forces” and saying their demands were “unrealistic”.

“To hear Bob Iger say that our demands for a living wage are unrealistic? While he makes $78,000 a day?”

“I don’t have any words for it, but: f*ck you,” Porter about Iger. “That’s not useful, so I’ve kept my mouth shut. I haven’t engaged because I’m so enraged… When I go back I will join the picket lines.”

Thoughts?






