Fuel prices go up – Business Times

STAFF WRITER

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has increased prices for diesel and  petrol.

According to the statement from ZERA, the new prices of Diesel 50 are ZWL$111.77 from ZWL$110.41 per litre while Blend (E10) is ZWL$112.96 from ZWL$109.17.

In US dollars, the price of diesel 50 remains the same US$1.32 while petrol is now US$1.34 from US$1.30.

“Fuel operators may however, sell at prices below the cap depending on their trading advantages,” read the statement from ZERA.

