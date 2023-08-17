Drake Gives Fan a Birkin Bag During ‘IAAB’ Tour Stop in L.A.

Drake gave away a Birkin bag during the last Los Angeles stop of his It’s All A Blur tour. Footage from inside the arena showed Drake handing a Birkin to security and directing them to the fan he selected to own the cherished bag.

Could Drake have Bad Bunny on his For All The Dogs album? While we wait for Drake’s album to drop, Drizzy revealed that another release would come from the two music titans.

Bad Bunny was in attendance at one of Drake’s shows at the Kia Forum and received a shoutout and a bit more. “I want to tell y’all something ’cause y’all are L.A. and we love you. It’s been like six years since me and Benito did a song. So, we got a song coming for y’all on my album,” Drake revealed.

You can see the reveal below.





