ULTRA SA announces Black Friday Rewind special offer – Ultra South Africa is excited to announce a special Black Friday Rewind offer, giving fans the chance to snap up General Access tickets at launch prices.

Black Friday Rewind tickets will start from R695. The tickets will go on sale from midnight on 24 November on Black Friday until stocks last.

This never-to-be-repeated offer is the perfect opportunity to experience Ultra South Africa, featuring the recently announced headliners Skrillex, Afrojack, Steve Aoki, duo W&W, and Vintage Culture.

After breaking attendance records in 2023, ULTRA South Africa 2024 promises to bring back the ULTRA Worldwide standard. Top-tier electronic talent, cutting-edge technology and large-scale productions.

Don’t miss out on this incredible chance! See some of the world’s best DJs and experience the magic of Ultra South Africa.

ULTRA South Africa 2024 will be taking place on Friday, March 1 in Cape Town at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth Racecourse, and Saturday, March 2 in Johannesburg at the Expo Centre at Nasrec.

Secure your tickets now at #UltraSA2024 proudly presented by #SmirnoffStorm

Stay connected with ULTRA South Africa on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter for additional updates and lineup announcements.

If you enjoyed reading ‘ULTRA SA announces Black Friday Rewind special offer‘ read more about Ultra SA here