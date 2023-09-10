Stick Figure Shares Reggae Cover Of Green Day’s ‘Boulevard Of Broken Dreams’

American Reggae band Stick Figure released a cover of Green Day’s bleak 2004 hit Boulevard of Broken Dreams on Thursday (September 7).

This fresh take on the song, which won the Grammy Award for Record Of The Year, will form part of Nathan Aurora’s Pop Punk Goes Reggae Vol. 1 collection.

The 16-track album promises a fusion of punk/alternative rock hits reimagined with a reggae twist, including notable covers like Mihali’s version of Avril Lavigne’s Complicated, Iya Terra’s cover of My Chemical Romance’s Helena, and SOJA’s version of Fall Out Boy’s Sugar We’re Goin Down.

Also included are The Movement’s reggae cover of Story Of The Year’s Until The Day I Die, Artikal Sound System’s reggae cover of Paramore’s Misery Business, Satsang’s reggae cover of Jimmy Eat World’s The Middle, and Kyle Smith’s reggae cover of Yellowcard’s Ocean Avenue.

Stick Figure took to Instagram to express enthusiasm about being part of the project, which is set for release on September 15 via Ineffable Records.

“Always honored to collaborate with my brother @nathan_aurora. His new compilation album ‘Pop Punk Goes Reggae’ drops next week, and he asked me to sing on his reggae rendition of ‘Boulevard of Broken Dreams,’ that Nate produced and played all the instruments on,” the caption read.

“Stick Figure’s ‘Great Stone Studios’ (purchased in 2017) is the former home of @greenday, and a number of their hit songs and records (including Boulevard of Broken Dreams) were recorded in the very same room that I recorded all of World on Fire & Wisdom, so the opportunity to collaborate felt very fitting. Enjoy.”

Green Day released the original Boulevard Of Broken Dreams almost 20 years ago with an accompanying music video that has garnered over 748 million views on YouTube. It appeared on the band’s seventh studio album, American Idiot, which won the Grammy Awards for Album Of The Year and Best Rock Album.

It’s the highest-charting “Pop Punk” song covered on Aurora’s album, having peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 5 on the UK Singles chart.

Jimmy Eat World’s The Middle went to No. 5 on the Hot 100, and No. 26 on the UK Chart.

Stick Figure was founded in 2006 and is based in Southern California. The group has released seven full-length albums and one instrumental album, all of which were written and produced by frontman and self-taught multi-instrumentalist Scott Woodruff.

The live band consists of vocalist, producer and guitarist Scott Woodruff, keyboardist Kevin Bong (KBong), drummer Kevin Offitzer, bassist Tommy Suliman, guitarist, keyboardist, and backup vocalist Johnny Cosmic, and percussionist Will Phillips.