Kendrick Lamar Fires Back at Drake with New Diss “Euphoria”

2024-04-30Last Updated: 2024-04-30
We back in the beef streets. Kendrick Lamar has disturbed everybody’s Tuesday working morning to fire of “Euphoria.”

The track opens with Lamar rapping over the Teddy Pendergrass classic “You’re My Latest, My Greatest Inspriation,” calling out “the famous actor we once knew” as spiraling. He also stated Drake was a “pathetic master manipulator” created a fake story about Lamar’s family in “Push Ups.” Another early job is “you make music that pacify them, I can double down on that line but spare you this time, that’s random act of kindness,” hinting at rumors of Drake’s involvement with underage girls.

The track then hits a new level, calling out Drake for dodging Pusha T, calling into question his contracts, bieng a poor father and more. All the while, leaving the belief he has more on the way. One of which, “

You can hear it below.






