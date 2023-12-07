31
Ja Rule to Celebrate 25-Year Career in Hip-Hop with International ‘The Sunrise Tour’

Ja Rule, the chart-topping artist behind hits like “Always On Time” and “Ain’t It Funny,” is gearing up for an international tour to mark his illustrious 25-year career. Titled The Sunrise Tour, the celebration will commence in the U.K. and Ireland in Spring 2024. This milestone tour commemorates a quarter-century since the release of Ja Rule’s groundbreaking debut album, Venni Vetti Vecci.

With numerous chart-topping hits, including two albums— Rule 3:36 and Pain is Love—claiming the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart, Ja Rule’s impact spans decades. The Grammy-nominated artist, with triple platinum status, remains a force in the music industry. The tour will feature special guest performances by Keri Hilson, Lloyd, and MYA.

Limited pre-sale tickets for The Sunrise Tour will be available on Dec. 6, with general ticket sales starting on Dec. 8 at 9 a.m. GMT on ticketmaster.com. More global tour dates are anticipated to be announced in the near future.

Confirmed Upcoming Tour Dates and Venues:
Friday, Mar. 1, 2024 |CARDIFF, U.K. |Utilita Arena Cardiff
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2024 |LONDON, U.K. | OVO Arena Wembley
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2024 |BIRMINGHAM, U.K. |Utilita Arena
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2024 |NOTTINGHAM, U.K. | Motorpoint Arena
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2024 |LEEDS, U.K. | First Direct Arena
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2024 | LIVERPOOL, U.K. | M&S Bank Arena
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2024 | NEWCASTLE, U.K. |UPON TYNE Utilita Arena
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2024 |DUBLIN, Ireland | 3Arena
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2024 | BELFAST, Ireland | SSE Arena Belfast
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2024 |GLASGOW, Scotland | OVO Hydro






