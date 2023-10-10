21 Savage Announces London Show: ‘I’m Coming Home’

Grammy-nominated artist 21 Savage is set to grace The O2 stage in London on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in what promises to be a landmark performance for the Atlanta-based rapper.

21 Savage, now a permanent US resident and free to travel internationally, made the exciting announcement through a heartfelt Instagram post. The post featured a soundtrack of Skylar Grey’s “Coming Home,” creating a buzz among his fans. The rapper declared, “London, I’m coming home,” as he teased the upcoming show.

This performance follows 21 Savage’s triumphant first international appearance in Toronto, where he joined Drake on stage during the ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour. The collaboration gave fans a taste of what’s to come when 21 Savage takes the stage in the UK.

For those eager to secure their tickets, presales will commence on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, at 9 am, with the general on-sale beginning on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, at 9 a.m. local time via LiveNation.co.uk. Don’t miss the chance to witness 21 Savage’s biggest headline show to date at The O2 in London this November.





