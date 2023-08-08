Media Powerhouse Bonang Matheba To Host Miss South Africa 2023 Pageant

Leading South African born media personality and style icon, Bonang Matheba returns to the the Miss South Africa pageant stage this Sunday as it’s official host. Her House of BNG Cap Classique is also the official Miss South Africa celebration sponsor.

Having a long association with Miss South Africa over the past decade, Bonang Matheba first hosted the pageant for its 60th anniversary in 2018 then returned in 2019 when Zozibini Tunzi took the title and was later crowned Miss Universe. The pageant welcomes back Bonang, or Queen B as she is affectionately known as a host and sponsor.

This year international renowned media personality Bonang has played an even bigger role, having been on the journey with the finalists as a judge on the Miss South Africa television series ‘Crown Chasers‘, which was broadcast for five weeks on SABC 3.

Bonang says she is delighted to be hosting the show once again and stated the following:

“The Miss South Africa pageant is one of the biggest television productions in the country, so I am very excited to be hosting the show for a third time this year. It is an institution in this country. I remember gathering around the TV when I was growing up and watching flawless African women like Basetsana Kumalo and Peggy Sue Khumalo being crowned at Miss South Africa.

From a young girl cheering on her favourites in front of a TV to becoming a judge, the pageant host and now even one of the official sponsors of this event is an absolute honour. I love that I can showcase my talent even more this year and be an intricate part of the show in it’s entirety.”

The fact that is airing on the SABC this year means that it is accessible to all South Africans, and that’s very special to me. I started my career on SABC years ago, so this is really iconic to be hosting the one of the biggest tv productions in the country, on the nation’s biggest broadcaster, giving everyone access to watch and experience it”

Bonang Matheba, who owns the luxury beverage brand House of BNG, was the first black woman to become a member of the Cap Classique Producers Association. Of course, the lucky woman who is crowned Miss South Africa 2023 at the glittering pageant on Sunday will be celebrated with the raising of a glass of bubbly from the House of BNG.

Miss South Africa 2023 will be crowned at the SunBet Arena at Time Square in Pretoria on Sunday, August 13. Booking at Ticketpro. Miss South Africa is presented by Weil Entertainment in association with Sun International. SABC3 is the official broadcast partner.

Source: Tutone