Vybz Kartel, Popcaan Reunite On ‘Dull Colour,’ And 10 More New Songs

If you’re looking to inject some new life into your weekend playlist, DancehallMag’s got you covered in this edition of our music roundup. Check out our picks of tunes that have surfaced over the past week or so, and dive into what has been a period of experimentation ala Buju Banton and Yaksta, resurgence – in the way of Munga Honorable, and reunion via Vybz Kartel and his one-time protégé, Popcaan.

Vybz Kartel x Popcaan – Dull Colour

Vybz Kartel and Popcaan’s newly-released single, Dull Colour, is a laidback yet thoughtful summer offering by the former Portmore Empire strongmen, which ends a 10-year drought since the two last collaborated on a project.

Produced by Kartel’s youngest son Aiko Pon Di Beat, Dull Colour ­serves as a reminder to be vigilant. The track, which also explores themes of corruption and violence, likely represents a turning point in the perception of Vybz Kartel and Popcaan’s relationship, which has been a source of many rumors over the past years. Dull Colour, released on July 14, joins a list of other collaborations by the duo, including Clarks, We Never Fear Dem, and Hot Grabba.

Valiant x Najeeriii – 007

This creative nod to James Bond’s 007 codename is an energetic flex by Valiant and up-and-comer Najeeriii, who both hold their own while flaunting their fame, success and clout. The track is produced jointly by DJ Mac, Diplomat Records and BiiGin Records.

Rygin King – No Other One Like You

Rygin King serves up something for the ladies on No Other One Like You. Produced by Rygin Trap Records, the single is delivered against a groovy backing track as the Dancehall star professes his admiration for the ladies. He later narrows his admiration to one woman in particular, and spends some time singing about how one-of-a-kind she is.

Yaksta – Up

Yaksta continued his light-hearted experiment with different flows in Up ­– a track that explores, among other things, promiscuity. Though much of the Johnny Wonder and Adde Instrumentals-produced track spends time celebrating Yaksta being ‘The Man’, its music video, directed by 9Mile Visualz, focuses more clearly on the theme of infidelity, and complements a message Yaksta brushes on at the onset of the tune – that of valuing the quality of what one possesses over anything else, despite temptations.

J Hus x Popcaan – Killy

Popcaan joins one of the UK’s most dynamic rappers, J Hus, on this gritty single from his recently released album, Beautiful and Brutal Yard (BABY). The track, Killy, blurs the line between Dancehall and Grime, and gives way to an effortless and confident delivery by Popcaan as he slips into the song’s up-tempo beat. J Hus, for his part, yet again proved deserving of his status as one of the UK’s best, despite the album being his first project in three years. The song is an unmistakable reportage on the intersections between crime and everyday life, with specific references to knife and gun violence – both of which are respectively rampant in the home countries of both artists, UK and Jamaica.

Buju Banton – Born For Greatness

The title track for Buju’s upcoming album, Born For Greatness presents as an interesting experiment by the Gargamel. Though the song manages to feel familiar behind Buju’s inimitable vocals, its blend of elements from Rock, Pop and Reggae makes for an acquired taste, especially among fans who are longtime listeners of the Reggae/Dancehall legend. Even so, it remains as is in the way of lyrics for Buju, as the song’s content is grounded in realism, self-confidence and self-assurance.

I-Octane – Don’t Play Wid Di Money

I-Octane takes a stern stance on protecting what’s his with ‘Don’t Play Wid Di Money’ – a single from his new album, Dancehall Gift. The track, produced by Conquer The Globe Productions, hinges on taking a zero-tolerance approach towards those who owe him money, and the lengths he would go to in order to get his money back.

10Tik x Troublemekka – Biography

Rising Dancehall artists 10Tik and Troublemekka reflect on their journeys to fame in Biography, chronicling their early aspirations and notable successes in the Troublemekka Music-produced track. The song’s music video, directed by Khing Cam, captures that sentiment well, as it features an artificially-aged 10Tik reading his own ‘biography’ – a New York Times bestseller – as highlights from his career flash on screen.

RajahWild – Lights Off

In Lights Off, RajahWild leaves little to the imagination in the expression of his carnal desires. The risqué track, produced by Droptop Records, abandons any semblance of lovemaking, and instead opts for a direct and on-brand level of aggressive pursuit of the singer’s sexual intent towards the women in the eye-catching video.

Pablo YG – Rich N Richer

Pablo YG’s trending song, Rich N Richer, is exactly as it reads on its cover – a track singularly dedicated to the 19-year-old’s intentions to keep amassing wealth. Though the track is sprinkled with more than a few nods to violence, Pablo YG centers his focus on his obsessive desire to keep getting, as the song says, ‘richer an’ richer’. The track is produced by Popinz Records and YGF Records, and is a single from YG’s debut mixtape, ‘Bad Juvi’.

Munga Honorable – Rich Medz

NIR and Hilltop Records are behind Munga Honorable’s first single after a considerable absence from the spotlight, and the track introduces the talented deejay’s new sound. Rich Medz seems aimed at the summer, but Munga seizes the opportunity to announce his ambitions moving forward – to get rich, and keep getting richer. The song’s music video is a melting pot of women, fun and good times, and shows a refreshed Munga Honorable in his bid for a resurgence on the entertainment front.