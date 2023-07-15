44
8
10
49
31
20
48
16
13
4
18
37
11
7
29
45
25
40
5
47
3
39
32
35
30
23
2
1
46
34
38
21
33
50
28
14
15
26
24
9
43
22

YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Rap Snacks Announce New Collaboration

147 1 minute read

NBA Youngboy will be the next Hip-Hop star to have an item with Rap Snacks. Details on what Youngboy’s snack will be are currently short, as the Rap Snacks official Instagram page offered a teaser announcement.

In May, NBA YoungBoy still delivered his Richest Opp project. The new release comes on the heels of Youngboy recently dropping his 33-track Don’t Try This at Home album. In addition, YoungBoy released the video for “Bitch Let’s Do It.”

Richest Opp is a 17-track album largely delivered by the rapper solo. Included in the album is “Fuck the Industry Pt. 2,” where Youngboy throws shots at Drake, Durk, J. Cole, Lil Yachty, and more. You can hear all of the album below.






Source link

147 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

OK Zim, FBC, join ZSE big boys club

Offset Details Bet Awards 2023 Tribute to Takeoff: ‘It Cleared My Soul’

Offset Details Bet Awards 2023 Tribute to Takeoff: ‘It Cleared My Soul’

Schalk Bezuidenhout On The Magic Of Adopting A Rescue Dog

Schalk Bezuidenhout On The Magic Of Adopting A Rescue Dog

He Was Not Worth All The Tears

He Was Not Worth All The Tears

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo