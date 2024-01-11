DDG Creates Instagram Page for New Baby Boy Halo

With a new baby, Halle Bailey and DDG have combined for a new Instagram for their son Halo. In the initial images on the account, Halo’s face is blurred for security.

Halo’s bio reads: “my stylist & dada @ddg run this page.. the flyest baby alive.”

You can see the first image below.

Earlier this week, Halle Bailey confirmed what fans long speculated, she was pregnant. She and her boyfriend, rapper DDG, announced the birth of their son Halo on Instagram.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son,” Bailey wrote. “Welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️.”

DDG shared, “my biggest blessing by far 👶🏽❤️ son son.. never been so in love 🥹 baby halo.”





