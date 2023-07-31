5
Yo Gotti Gifts GloRilla a Maybach Truck for Her 24th Birthday

Yo Gotti made a grand birthday gesture for GloRilla, his CMG signee, surprising her with a lavish Maybach Truck during her It’s Only Us Tour stop in Dallas with Lil Baby. The gift commemorates the 1-year anniversary of GloRilla joining CMG following the success of her chart-topping hit “FNF (Let’s Go)” on the Billboard Hot 100.

The song’s massive popularity earned GloRilla multiple award nominations, including “Best Breakthrough Artist” at the 2022 BET HipHop Awards, “Favorite Female HipHop Artist” at the 2022 American Music Awards, and her first-ever Grammy nomination for “Best Rap Performance.”

The accolades didn’t stop there, as she released her EP Anyways, Life’s Great… to resounding success, becoming the biggest debut EP by a female rapper in three years, with nearly 400,000 units sold.

You can see the moment below.






