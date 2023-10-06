Drake Finally Unveils ‘For All The Dogs’ Album

The time has come: Drake’s new album For All The Dogs is officially here!

Clocking in at 23 tracks, For All The Dogs sees standout features from 21 Savage, Bad Bunny, J. Cole, Yeat, SZA, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Chief Keef, Sexyy Red, Lil Yachty, and Teezo Touchdown. The project is supposed to see Drake returning to his old self, touching on more sentimental and vulnerable topics.

Fans have been waiting patiently since the original September 22nd release date, but Drake had to focus on his tour. Drizzy explained his situation by stating, “Okay my dilemma I am faced with is either cancel shows to finish the album or I complete the mission and drop the album before the last show. I owe you all these memories we are building and anywhere we have missed to-date we will be spinning back for sure. For All the Dogs October 6th. It’s only right…”

Just one day prior, Drake surprise dropped his single and visual for “8AM IN CHARLOTTE,” solely to his Instagram page. Quickly accumulating 2 million likes and over 300 comments, the video saw his one and only son Adonis drawing what appears to be the cover art to the project. In fact, Adonis referred to the image as “Daddy Goat.” Of course, this is synonymous with Drake’s music career, as well as his role as a father.

Drake then jokes about how much money Adonis got for his “beautiful drawing.” Prior to “8AM IN CHARLOTTE,” Drake unveiled his first collaboration with SZA on “Slime You Out.”

As you know, Drake has been on the road on his It’s All A Blur Tour, making headlines left and right (girls throwing their bra on stage, fans trying to get on stage, etc.). The release of the project was going to coincide with the first of two concerts in his hometown of Toronto… but it looks like he has other plans.





