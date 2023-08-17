Alex FM’s Upcoming Educational Pad Drive Empowers Youth in Alexandra!

Alex FM, a prominent community radio station, is proud to announce an impactful initiative designed to educate and empower young individuals in Alexandra. The Alex FM Pad Drive is set to take place on the 25th of August 2023 at Carter Primary School, offering vital education on reproductive health, waste management, and awareness of cervical and breast cancer.

Event Details:

Date: 25th August 2023

Time: 12:00 – 15:00

Venue: Carter Primary School, Alexandra

Empowering a New Generation:

The Alex FM Pad Drive is aimed at educating and empowering young girls and boys who have entered the phase of menstruation while in primary school. The initiative addresses not only essential reproductive health knowledge but also the importance of waste management, a topic often overlooked. By fostering a greater understanding of their bodies and the environment, the initiative contributes to informed and confident youth.

Zero Waste for a Greener Future:

With a steadfast commitment to environmental sustainability, the event aligns with this year’s World Environment Day theme of “Zero Waste.” The program will educate attendees, particularly young girls, about responsible waste management practices for sanitary products, highlighting the interconnection between personal well-being and ecological harmony.

A Comprehensive Approach:

The program features an inclusive agenda, including speakers who will address diverse topics such as skin care, hormonal changes, reproductive health, cervical cancer awareness, waste management, breast health, anti-bullying strategies, and overall wellness. These discussions intend to equip the young audience with a well-rounded understanding of their health, both physical and mental.

Sponsors and Partnerships:

Alex FM acknowledges the support of its sponsors and partners, including Lil-Lets, Oyana Women’s Health, Blue Ribbon, The Share Button, Iconic Hand Foundation, Unblemished Beauty, Lebowa Funerals, and the Gauteng Department of Agriculture Rural Development and Environment. These collaborative efforts emphasize the collective dedication to holistic education and empowerment of the youth.

Karabo Masemola, a representative from Alex FM, shared her enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, “We are thrilled to provide a platform where young individuals can gain comprehensive knowledge about a natural and essential aspect of their lives. Empowering them with information is key to their growth and well-being.”

Join in on the 25th of August for a day of education, empowerment, and awareness, as we come together to promote the health and well-being of the next generation.

Donations can be dropped off at the Alex FM Studios (2nd Floor, Yarona Building, Cnr 3rd St, Wynberg, Johannesburg, 2090), prior to the 25th of August .

Link to Alex FM live stream HERE

Source: Karabo Masemola for Alex FM