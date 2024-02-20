Allen Iverson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and More Celebrate Basketball Culture at NBA All-Star’s Hennessy Arena

During NBA All-Star Weekend, Hennessy spotlighted local basketball culture in Indianapolis through the vibrant lens of its passionate communities at the Hennessy Arena. Nestled inside the historic Hilbert Circle Theatre in downtown Indianapolis, the immersive experience offered a fusion of basketball, mixology, and entertainment.

Guests indulged in NBA-inspired Hennessy cocktails served by surprise guest bartender Jordyn Woods, while witnessing the unveiling of Hennessy’s collaboration with Mitchell & Ness. A highlight was a 2-on-2 tournament featuring WNBA stars Arike Ogunbowale, Natasha Cloud, Jewell Lloyd, and Jackie Young, competing for a cash prize of $20,000 on a custom center court, streamed live on @hennessyus Instagram.

Notable attendees included Karl-Anthony Towns, Allen Iverson, and Jadakiss. Hennessy’s partnership with Mitchell & Ness showcased a collection teased by LeBron James and available for purchase later in the NBA season.

For those unable to attend, Hennessy Arena will tour San Francisco, Dallas, and Atlanta, continuing to celebrate the spirit of basketball and its enthusiasts.





