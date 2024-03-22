‘RHOP’ Star Karen Huger’s DUI Car Crash Scene

“The driver, Karen Huger, was taken into custody and transported to the 2nd District station in Bethesda, where she was arrested and cited for driving under the influence,” MCPD’s Public Information Director, Shiera D. Goff, told RadarOnline.com. “She was then released.”

Huger, who is known as the “Grande Dame of Potomac,” blamed the incident on an emotional breakdown spurred by a dinner chat with a pal that brought back memories of her mother’s 2017 death due to kidney failure.

But the resident of the swanky community called Avenel just outside of Washington, D.C., wasn’t buying the tear-jerking excuse and claimed residents have long complained to the county about lead-footed motorists barreling through their quiet community where homes sell for about $5 million.