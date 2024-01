Young Thug is on trial but uses his Instagram Story to promote his new clothing line, Act Normal. “If you support me then…you know the rest,” Young Thug wrote on IG.

On the post, Thug included a link. The website reads: “ActNormal Clothing is on its way! We are dedicated to providing you with the best experience and highest-quality garments possible. To stay up-to-date on our first collection drop and save 10% on your first order, subscribe to our newsletter.”