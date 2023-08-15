President Trump Hit with RICO in Attempt to Reverse Georgia Election

Donald Trump has received his fourth indictment, a RICO charge, in the state of Georgia for attempting to overturn election results in the state to stay in power. Trump, his advisors, and staff are accused of organizing a “criminal enterprise” against official election results. A grand jury handed down the indictment.

A new 100-page indictment names Trump and 18 others as charged with lying to Georgia legislature and state officials, creating a fake pro-Trump slate for the Electoral College, harassing election workers, engaging in a cover-up, and four more crimes. There are officially 41 counts. Of those indicted are Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Mark Meadows, and Kenneth Chesebro.

The leading charge against Trump was issued under the RICO law, short for Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations, originally set to target the mafia and organized crime. The RICO law has been notable throughout Hip-Hop, specifically regarding the YSL chase involving Young Thug. The charges against Trump and Thugger were both brought forth by Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis.

Trump and his co-defendants now have until Aug. 25 to surrender to Fulton County, GA. “We look forward to a detailed review of this indictment, which is undoubtedly just as flawed and unconstitutional as this entire process has been,” Trump’s legal team said in response.

According to The New York Times, once Trump is arraigned, a judge will be assigned who will schedule the trial.

Returning to Truth Social, his Twitter/X alternative, Trump blasted the charges by issuing, “So, the Witch Hunt continues!” Trump also attacked Willis, writing she is an out of control and very corrupt District Attorney who campaigned and raised money on, ‘I will get Trump.’”





