Angolan Artist Luzingo Releases New Double Single ‘Glória’/’Só(u’

Portuguese-Angolan artist, Luzingo is known for his unique mix of hip-hop and electronic music. He has now launched the first single, Glória‘/’Só(u,‘ taken from his highly anticipated second EP titled ‘Ego’, which will be released at the end of September. ‘Glória‘/’Só(u)‘ is a double track offering about the artist’s relationship with music, life, and the two sides of his own personality.

According to Luzingo, ‘Glória’ and ‘Só(u)‘ are two sides of the same coin. He explains – ” ‘Glória’ represents the part that makes me fight for my dreams with complete confidence. ‘Só(u)’ represents the most vulnerable part of myself that I don’t show to everyone. Both are important to keep my balance as a human being”.

Written and produced by the artist himself, the single is a modern, dynamic, and at the same time, dark hip-hop, that blends perfectly with elements of alternative music. It is, without a doubt, a journey into his interior that anticipates what can be expected from the upcoming new EP. “Ego” will be retrospective and totally personal, and promises to reveal a different side of Luzingo.

About Luzingo

Luzingo is an Angolan artist who grew up in the suburbs of Lisbon and who materializes through his music the emotions and concerns that plague him. It combines hip-hop with elements of electronic and alternative music, with the innate talent for Mashine+ with tangible results in its productions.

He started rap at age 10 in Portugal and at 11 he made his first beats. Since then, he has dedicated himself to evolving and bringing together a wide range of influences from Angola, Portugal, the United Kingdom, and Germany, among other countries. “Torciologos” (2011) was his first mixtape, followed by “Sempre A Lhe Dar Vol 1 & 2” (2013 and 2014).

Although his works are mostly in Portuguese, in 2015 he ventured into English with the single “Nocturnal”. After that, he joined the German artist Luis Linton to create the world music project Globalites, with which he released the album “Colors” in 2018.

Luzingo is also a member of the group Reais Camaradas since 2016 and of the music production collective Matumbeats. In 2020, he joined forces with the publisher Contentor Records, with whom he released the first beat tape “Dijiku” (2022).

