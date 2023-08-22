8
Annual inflation slows down again, drops to 77,2%

BUSINESS REPORTER

Zimbabwe’s annual inflation rate decreased to 77.2% in August from 101.3% in July as the results of stringent fiscal and monetary measures take hold, ZIMSTAT director general, Taguma said Monday.

The month-on-month inflation rate for August 2023 was -6.2%, gaining 9.1 percentage points on the July 2023 rate of -15.3%.

The term inflation refers to the rate at which prices are rising. However, a decline in inflation does not imply that prices are falling but rather that price adjustments are proceeding slowly.

 

 


