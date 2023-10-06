10
49
38
21
9
24
47
25
29
20
22
7
3
45
50
1
16
37
43
8
11
44
23
35
46
33
15
14
13
2
30
39
31
18
32
26
48
4
34
5
40

Bukayo Saka: Huge Arsenal boost confirmed as Mikel Arteta provides injury update

123 1 minute read


The winger limped off during the Gunners’ unexpected Champions League defeat to Lens on Tuesday.

Saka was called up to the England squad on Thursday, with England manager Gareth Southgate admitting his availability would depend on whether he recovered in time for Sunday’s showdown with Pep Guardiola’s City.


Source link

123 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Tommy Fleetwood interview: ‘Golf is so fickle, it’s not all about winning The Open – but I want to’

Tommy Fleetwood interview: ‘Golf is so fickle, it’s not all about winning The Open – but I want to’

Bayern Munich escalate Harry Kane transfer saga with final offer – and demand Tottenham response tonight

Bayern Munich escalate Harry Kane transfer saga with final offer – and demand Tottenham response tonight

Chelsea in advanced contract talks with Levi Colwill as Mauricio Pochettino reassures defender

Chelsea in advanced contract talks with Levi Colwill as Mauricio Pochettino reassures defender

Ashes: Australia beat England by two wickets to win thrilling first Test

Ashes: Australia beat England by two wickets to win thrilling first Test

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo