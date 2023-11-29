5
2
8
13
47
38
35
26
32
10
11
22
39
34
21
49
23
4
48
33
40
43
9
31
18
1
3
46
14
45
15
44
20
24
7
30
25
29
37
50
16

Arsenal injury update: Thomas Partey, Fabio Vieira, Emile Smith Rowe latest news and return dates

134 Less than a minute


The Gunners midfield has been hit hard by fitness woes


Source link

134 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal step up Frimpong bid, Rice medical; Chelsea want Lavia and Dybala; Man Utd latest

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal step up Frimpong bid, Rice medical; Chelsea want Lavia and Dybala; Man Utd latest

Bundesliga player ‘found alive four years after his death’ as investigation launched

Folarin Balogun explains decision to leave Arsenal after Mikel Arteta chat and Chelsea interest

Folarin Balogun explains decision to leave Arsenal after Mikel Arteta chat and Chelsea interest

Tottenham: Ange Postecoglou explains how he picks perfect signings for Spurs

Tottenham: Ange Postecoglou explains how he picks perfect signings for Spurs

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo