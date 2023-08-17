Leandro Trossard hits brace and David Raya involved as Arsenal beat Luton in behind-closed-doors friendly

The Gunners took on the newly-promoted side at London Colney on Thursday, with Luton not in Premier League action this weekend as renovations to Kenilworth Road led to the postponement of their match against Burnley.

Arsenal meanwhile face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday night, and warmed up for that match with a 3-0 win at their training ground.

There were two goals for Trossard in a game that took place over three 30-minute periods, with Bukayo Saka also on target.

Raya completed his move to Arsenal earlier this week, on an initial season-long loan with the option to make it a permanent move next summer for £27million, and he played for 60 minutes against Luton.

READ MORE

Oleksandr Zinchenko also featured for the Gunners in a big boost as he continues his comeback from injury. The Ukrainian missed the entirety of pre-season and was not involved in the Community Shield against former club Manchester City or the win over Nottingham Forest on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

Reiss Nelson played too, with both sides giving the majority of their first-team squad a run-out during the 90 minutes.