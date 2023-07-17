20
30
9
29
21
8
40
35
22
46
23
45
18
4
13
3
33
44
48
7
32
34
49
47
14
38
37
15
31
25
2
43
16
50
39
1
10
11
5
26
24

Arsenal can set Declan Rice free to bring out the Patrick Vieira in him

143 3 minutes read


T

here has already been much discussion about what Declan Rice can do for Arsenal but perhaps more relevant is what playing for Arsenal can do for Rice.

The club’s new £105million signing is already one of the most consistent performers in the Premier League and has said he thinks of himself as one of the top midfielders in Europe, but Rice has long believed he can still develop into a more dominant player with the ball.


Source link

143 3 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Manchester United must improve ‘issues’ to take next step says Erik ten Hag amid David de Gea questions

Manchester United must improve ‘issues’ to take next step says Erik ten Hag amid David de Gea questions

Just a moment…

Just a moment…

Lawrence Dallaglio’s Rugby Podcast | Evening Standard

Lawrence Dallaglio’s Rugby Podcast | Evening Standard

Pele congratulates Ronaldo after the Portuguese surpassed his tally of goals

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo