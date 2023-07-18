Gremio president confirms interest in Bitello amid Arsenal transfer rumours

G remio president Alberto Guerra has confirmed a number of clubs are interested in signing midfielder Bitello.

Arsenal have been strongly linked with a move for the 23-year-old despite their record £105m capture of West Ham captain Declan Rice as well as the signing of Kai Havertz.

Granit Xhaka has already left the Gunners while Thomas Partey could follow suit in a rebuild of Mikel Arteta’s midfield.

Albert Sambi Lokonga has also been linked with a move away, having spent the back end of last season on loan at Crystal Palace.

The Gunners have reportedly scouted Bitello after he helped Gremio into the top flight last season by scoring seven goals and registering four assists in 34 appearances across all competitions.

The uncapped Brazilian can play in a variety of midfield roles as well as at right wing and Guerra says there are a lot of clubs watching him.

Speaking to Rede Sul, he said: “There are a lot of people watching Bitello, but there is no proposal, even to reassure our fans, at the moment.”