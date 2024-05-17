5
Arsenal FC vs Everton: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

2024-05-17Last Updated: 2024-05-17
1 minute read

Arsenal have ensured their bid for a fourth Premier League title has gone down to the final day of the season.

Mikel Arteta’s side have learned from last year’s mistakes and have forced Manchester City to match them every step of the way this time around.

The Gunners host Everton at the Emirates Stadium

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Arsenal vs Everton is scheduled for a 4pm BST kick-off time on Sunday 19 May, 2024.

The Emirates Stadium in London will host.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Everton

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 3pm BST.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Simon Collings will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

Arsenal vs Everton team news

Boost: Mikel Arteta confirmed Bukyao Saka was ‘fine’ despite a knock against Manchester United

Jurrien Timber is the only other doubt but is believed to be fit having recovered from a serious knee injury sustained on the first day of the season. Jorginho may replace Thomas Partey in midfield.


