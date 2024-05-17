Arsenal FC vs Everton: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds
Arsenal have ensured their bid for a fourth Premier League title has gone down to the final day of the season.
Mikel Arteta’s side have learned from last year’s mistakes and have forced Manchester City to match them every step of the way this time around.
The Gunners host Everton at the Emirates Stadium
Here’s everything you need to know about the game.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Arsenal vs Everton is scheduled for a 4pm BST kick-off time on Sunday 19 May, 2024.
The Emirates Stadium in London will host.
Where to watch Arsenal vs Everton
TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 3pm BST.
Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app.
LIVE coverage: Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Simon Collings will be providing expert analysis from the ground.
Arsenal vs Everton team news
Boost: Mikel Arteta confirmed Bukyao Saka was ‘fine’ despite a knock against Manchester United
Getty Images
Jurrien Timber is the only other doubt but is believed to be fit having recovered from a serious knee injury sustained on the first day of the season. Jorginho may replace Thomas Partey in midfield.
The Toffees, meanwhile, may welcome back Andre Gomes, with the midfielder facing a late fitness test following a facial injury.
Jack Harrison, Vitalii Mykolenko, Dele Alli and Nathan Patterson are all out.
Arsenal vs Everton prediction
It would be a major shock not to see Arsenal end the season with a victory at home. Quite whether or not that is enough to win the title, however, remains to be seen.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
Arsenal vs Everton latest odds
Odds via Betfair and subject to change.
Source link