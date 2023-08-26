Arsenal vs Fulham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Arsenal pay touching tribute to injured star Jurrien Timber in win over Crystal Palace
Arsenal players paid special mention to Jurrien Timber ahead of their win at Crystal Palace on Monday night.
The new Gunners signing could be forced to miss the entire season after suffering a serious knee injury during his home debut last weekend.
Timber, 22, only joined Arsenal in the summer and was not in the squad for the trip to Selhurst Park, yet his teammates made sure that he wasn’t forgotten before the game kicked off.
When the team lined up for their pre-match photo, club captain Martin Odegaard held up Timber’s No12 shirt in a touching gesture for the Dutchman.
The moment was missed by TV cameras before the Gunners kicked off but the squad reconvened in the dressing room post-match for another photo with Timber’s shirt.
Arsenal went on to secure a 1-0 win in south London, Odegaard scoring the only goal from the penalty spot after a foul on Eddie Nketiah.
Mikel Arteta: I'm as surprised as anyone that Martin Odegaard took Arsenal penalty
Mikel Arteta says he was surprised as anyone that Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard took the match-winning penalty against Crystal Palace.
Odegaard stepped up and cooly slotted home from 12 yards, after Eddie Nketiah had taken down by Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, to confirm a 1-0 win in Monday night’s London derby.
Gabriel Jesus ready to start for Arsenal as Mikel Arteta clarifies Gabriel transfer speculation
Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus is available to face Fulham on Saturday after returning to training this week, manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed.
The 26-year-old underwent surgery on his knee earlier in August but has made a remarkable recovery to make himself available before the end of the month.
It remains to be seen if Arteta will throw Jesus back into action, but suggested the Brazilian is ready to start if required.
Asked if Jesus is available, Arteta said: “Yes, I am really happy. It was a big blow for him after pre-season that he had to have another surgery.
“He is looking really sharp and trained really well for the full week so he is ready to go.”
Asked whether he could start, Arteta added: “Let’s see but, yes, it is very good news. He is ready to go.”
Arsenal have won both of their first two Premier League matches this season, against Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace, albeit without impressing.
Gabriel Magalhaes’ surprise drop down the pecking order has prompted talk the defender – a stalwart last season – could be sold this summer, with a week of the transfer window left to run.
But Arteta insists Gabriel is staying put, adding: “Gabby is a really important player for us and nothing is going on with that at the moment.”
Declan Rice already proving big price was no worry but Kai Havertz struggles continue
They are curious, the tales players tell themselves in the search for motivation.
“There’s so much talk about the price tag,” Declan Rice said, after his standout display in Arsenal‘s gritty win over Crystal Palace last night. “I want to keep proving people wrong, proving I can play at the top and keep putting in top performances.”
Quite who said people are is not entirely clear, all but those so blindly stubborn as to be beyond salvation, having surely by now moved on from the early-career doubts over Rice’s suitability to playing among the elite.
Arsenal taking huge transfer risk with tough Bukayo Saka balancing act
Competition has been at the heart of Arsenal‘s summer business, that word cropping up more often than during a commercial radio ad break.
More than £200million has been spent so far, with the likely commitment to another chunk should David Raya‘s move stick in 12 months’ time, all of it in the name of friendly rivalry.
Prediction: Arsenal to romp to victory
Arsenal have not been the most convincing so far this season, recording two narrow wins from two but hanging on in the final moments of both.
That should not be a problem against Fulham, who look both blunt up top without Aleksandar Mitrovic and weaker than ever at the back.
Arsenal to win 3-0.
Fulham team news: Willian a doubt
Fulham will be without captain Tim Ream after his sending-off agaisnt Brentford, weakening an already weak defence. Summer signing Calvin Bassey should deputise.
Joao Palhinha came off the bench last time out and should be fit to start in a huge boost for Marco Silva, though Wilian is a doubt.
Arsenal team news: Jesus could return
Arsenal will be without Takehiro Tomiyasu after his red card against Crystal Palace, meaning we may finally see Gabriel start a game after starting the last two on the bench. Gabriel Jesus is back and available to play in a huge boost for the Gunners.
Elsewhere, Folarin Balogun and Albert Sambi Lokonga are nearing returns, but neither appear to be in Mikel Arteta’s plans.
Where to watch Arsenal vs Fulham
TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the game will not be broadcast live due to the traditional Saturday 3pm blackout.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport's live blog, with expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.
