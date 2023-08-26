Arsenal vs Fulham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Arsenal pay touching tribute to injured star Jurrien Timber in win over Crystal Palace

Arsenal players paid special mention to Jurrien Timber ahead of their win at Crystal Palace on Monday night.

The new Gunners signing could be forced to miss the entire season after suffering a serious knee injury during his home debut last weekend.

Timber, 22, only joined Arsenal in the summer and was not in the squad for the trip to Selhurst Park, yet his teammates made sure that he wasn’t forgotten before the game kicked off.

When the team lined up for their pre-match photo, club captain Martin Odegaard held up Timber’s No12 shirt in a touching gesture for the Dutchman.

The moment was missed by TV cameras before the Gunners kicked off but the squad reconvened in the dressing room post-match for another photo with Timber’s shirt.

Arsenal went on to secure a 1-0 win in south London, Odegaard scoring the only goal from the penalty spot after a foul on Eddie Nketiah.