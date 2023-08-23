Arsenal vs Fulham: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

A rsenal welcome Fulham to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday looking for another London derby.

Just five days on from a hard-fought 1-0 win at Crystal Palace, the Gunners will hope for an easier ride against a team struggling at both ends of the pitch.

Fulham downed a miserable Everton team on the opening day of the season only to see Brentford wipe the floor with them in their own backyard last time out.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Arsenal vs Fulham is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

The match will take place at Emirates Stadium in north London.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Fulham

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the game will not be broadcast live due to the traditional Saturday 3pm blackout.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Malik Ouzia at the ground.

Arsenal vs Fulham team news

Arsenal will be without Takehiro Tomiyasu after his red card against Crystal Palace, meaning we may finally see Gabriel start a game after starting the last two on the bench.

Elsewhere, Folarin Balogun and Albert Sambi Lokonga are nearing returns, but neither appear to be in Mikel Arteta’s plans.

Fulham will be without captain Tim Ream after his sending-off agaisnt Brentford, weakening an already weak defence. Summer signing Calvin Bassey should deputise.

Joao Palhinha came off the bench last time out and should be fit to start in a huge boost for Marco Silva.

Arsenal vs Fulham prediction

Arsenal have not been the most convincing so far this season, recording two narrow wins from two but hanging on in the final moments of both.

That should not be a problem against Fulham, who look both blunt up top without Aleksandar Mitrovic and weaker than ever at the back.

Arsenal to win 3-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Arsenal wins: 42

Draws: 11

Fulham wins: 8

Arsenal vs Fulham match odds

Arsenal: 1/6

Draw: 4/1

Fulham: 10/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).