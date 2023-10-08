Arsenal vs Man City LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Arsenal host Man City at the Emirates Stadium today in what already looks to be a Premier League title showdown. The Gunners, despite trailing the champions, have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the League campaign and can put major pressure on Pep Guardiola’s team with what would be a statement three points.
City’s loss to Wolves last time out and the suspension of key midfielder Rodri raises genuine hope in north London. Though Guardiola’s side were in ominous form at the start of the season, two consecutive defeats would suggest they are perhaps not as unbeatable as they initially seemed.
Arsenal have not beaten City in the Premier League since 2015. If they truly want to be seen as genuine contenders, that needs to change. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Dan Kilpatrick will be providing expert analysis from the ground!
Guardiola: Arsenal have done ‘exceptional’ transfer business
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has praised Kai Havertz’s arrival at Arsenal ahead of this afternoon’s huge clash.
The Gunners host City looking to assert themselves in the early running for the league crown having so far gone unbeaten.
However, Havertz has failed to hit form since signing for Arsenal from Chelsea and was substituted during the midweek defeat at Lens in the Champions League.
Guardiola nonetheless highly rates his rivals’ transfer strategy after their summer deals for Havertz, Declan Rice and David Raya.
“The recruitment they have done is top, exceptional level of players,” he told reporters.
“The keeper, Havertz, Rice. They are a good team.”
Standard Sport prediction
Arsenal’s last victory over Man City in the Premier League came eight years ago, with Guardiola’s side on a 12-match winning run against the Gunners in the League.
Neither side has been at their best in recent weeks, while Arsenal go into this with injury problems to contend with at the worst possible time.
The Gunners have looked vulnerable in defence at times this season, particularly at home, and City can take full advantage to continue their dominance of this fixture.
Man City win, 2-1.
Man City team news
Rodri is out for Man City as he serves the final match of his domestic ban, with Pep Guardiola faced with a decision in midfield. Rico Lewis shone in that position against Leipzig and could get the nod alongside Mateo Kovacic.
Bernardo Silva is now available for the City boss, meaning Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones are currently the only injury absentees.
Predicted Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Nunes, Kovacic; Doku, Alvarez, Foden; Haaland
Arsenal team news
Bukayo Saka is in contention for Arsenal, after limping off in the first-half of the defeat to Lens. Should he miss out, Fabio Vieira will likely start in his place, with Mikel Arteta up to now reluctant to use Reiss Nelson on the right wing.
Leandro Trossard is now fit and available and Thomas Partey could be in contention after making the bench in France, but Gabriel Martinelli is expected to miss out.
Predicted Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Odegaard, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Trossard
How to watch Arsenal vs Man City
TV channel: In the UK, Arsenal vs Man City will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage beginning following the conclusion of Brighton’s clash with Liverpool earlier in the afternoon.
Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.
Live blog: You can follow all the action right here with us, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.
