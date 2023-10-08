4
Arsenal vs Man City LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Arsenal host Man City at the Emirates Stadium today in what already looks to be a Premier League title showdown. The Gunners, despite trailing the champions, have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the League campaign and can put major pressure on Pep Guardiola’s team with what would be a statement three points.

City’s loss to Wolves last time out and the suspension of key midfielder Rodri raises genuine hope in north London. Though Guardiola’s side were in ominous form at the start of the season, two consecutive defeats would suggest they are perhaps not as unbeatable as they initially seemed.


