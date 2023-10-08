Arsenal vs Man City LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Arsenal host Man City at the Emirates Stadium today in what already looks to be a Premier League title showdown. The Gunners, despite trailing the champions, have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the League campaign and can put major pressure on Pep Guardiola’s team with what would be a statement three points.

City’s loss to Wolves last time out and the suspension of key midfielder Rodri raises genuine hope in north London. Though Guardiola’s side were in ominous form at the start of the season, two consecutive defeats would suggest they are perhaps not as unbeatable as they initially seemed.

Arsenal have not beaten City in the Premier League since 2015. If they truly want to be seen as genuine contenders, that needs to change. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Dan Kilpatrick will be providing expert analysis from the ground!