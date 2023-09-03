Arsenal vs Manchester United LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

The most intriguing match of the Premier League season so far takes place today with the Emirates Stadium hosting Arsenal and Man United. With the international break looming, both teams will be determined to grab all three points and make their mark as Manchester City’s title-rivals-in-chief.
Mikel Arteta is without Thomas Partey this afternoon as Arsenal suffered a late injury blow to their preparations. Gabriel Magalhaes will hope it means he finally gets a start after curiously being dropped this season. The Gunners are unbeaten so far but a string of unconvincing displays, including conceding a late equaliser to Fulham last time out, has exposed a few cracks in Mikel Arteta’s new system.
United have also struggled this season without dropping too many points, and could give debuts to new signings Rasmus Hojlund and Sergio Reguilon. The £72million striker’s start under Erik ten Hag has been hotly anticipated following an injury delay. The visitors will hope he adds a vital clinical edge to a side very much missing one this term. Follow Arsenal vs Man United LIVE via Standard Sport’s matchday blog, featuring expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick in north London!
Live updates
Dan Kilpatrick at Emirates Stadium
Arsenal have been comfortably the better side in an entertaining half but they’re a little toothless in the final third. How long before we see Gabriel Jesus?
Half-time!
49min: Saka takes from the opposite side… Havertz sends it behind. And that’s half-time!
48min: Martinelli plays it short to Odegaard, who sends it deep and United conceded another corner.
47min: Another Arsenal corner, another Martinelli delivery… but this time it falls to Nketiah’s feet, who feeds to Saka to take a touch and win another corner.
46min: Three minutes added on.
45min: Fernandes half-heartedly appeals for a penalty after his cross hits Gabriel in the area, but VAR are not interested
44min: Martinelli sends it to the near post, which United clear and then break with speed but play is pulled back for an Odegaard foul on Anthony.
43min: Martinelli wins a corner off Lindelof.
Dan Kilpatrick at Emirates Stadium
United have improved since the goals, despite the setback of shipping an equaliser inside 35 seconds. Antony and Rashford are getting into the game more, although Arsenal continue to look a threat in possession. Good contest now.
40min: Saka booked for a clumsy foul on Fernandes, which goes down the United captain’s ankle.
VAR check for a red card but it’s not happening. Would have been very harsh.
Source link