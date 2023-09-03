Arsenal vs Manchester United LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

The most intriguing match of the Premier League season so far takes place today with the Emirates Stadium hosting Arsenal and Man United. With the international break looming, both teams will be determined to grab all three points and make their mark as Manchester City’s title-rivals-in-chief.

Mikel Arteta is without Thomas Partey this afternoon as Arsenal suffered a late injury blow to their preparations. Gabriel Magalhaes will hope it means he finally gets a start after curiously being dropped this season. The Gunners are unbeaten so far but a string of unconvincing displays, including conceding a late equaliser to Fulham last time out, has exposed a few cracks in Mikel Arteta’s new system.

United have also struggled this season without dropping too many points, and could give debuts to new signings Rasmus Hojlund and Sergio Reguilon. The £72million striker’s start under Erik ten Hag has been hotly anticipated following an injury delay. The visitors will hope he adds a vital clinical edge to a side very much missing one this term. Follow Arsenal vs Man United LIVE via Standard Sport’s matchday blog, featuring expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick in north London!