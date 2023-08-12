Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

The Gunners begin their challenge for the 2023-24 Premier League title right here with a Saturday lunchtime kick-off against Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium. Last season certainly went above expectations for Mikel Arteta’s team… can they last the distance this time?
Certainly, Arsenal’s intentions are clear with Declan Rice the marquee signing of a high-quality summer that has also seen Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber, and all three start this afternoon. Eddie Nketiah leads the line for the Gunners in the absence of Gabriel Jesus, with Thomas Partey seemingly starts at right-back as Gabriel drops to the bench in a surprise move.
Forest pulled off an impressive escape from relegation last time out and will have survival on their mind once again. Matt Turner starts for the visitors, just a couple of days after completing his move from Arsenal. Follow Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest LIVE via Standard Sport’s matchday blog, featuring expert analysis from Malik Ouzia at the stadium.
Live updates
Already feels like home for Rice!
17 mins: Rice with a good foot in as Forest look to break, Johnson’s progress is halted by the midfielder.
Arsenal dominating possession and territory as you’d expect, but yet to create anything in the way of clear-cut chances. Forest defending well.
14 mins: Partey playing as the right-back but he’s drifting inside constantly as expected. White able to shift wide when needed.
The Gunners work it well again down the right, another corner for the hosts. Saka once again the man to take.
They like this near post corner, but it’s not working. Easy for Forest to clear again.
Malik Ouzia at the Emirates Stadium
Eddie Nketiah tries to nick the ball ahead of Matt Turner and absolutely clatters the goalkeeper.
Doesn’t offer a word of consolation, despite them being team-mates about 48 hours ago.
11 mins: MASSIVE CHANCE!
Wow. Forest should be in front. Boly powers a header forward, Arsenal asleep and Johnson is suddenly clean through on goal.
All the time in the world, lifts the finish over the bar.
Malik Ouzia at the Emirates Stadium
Nice bit of play under pressure from Aaron Ramsdale there and it’s rewarded with a chorus of his name from the home section behind his goal.
Big afternoon for him with David Raya’s arrival imminent.
10 mins: Saka cuts inside onto that left foot, swings in a cross to the back post and Nketiah can’t get up enough. Header loops well wide.
Rice slips as he looks to keep it in play, right in front of the away fans. They were not sympathetic.
7 mins: Turner already not in any particular rush with goal-kicks, doing everything he can to slow things down.
Get the feeling the American is not going to make himself popular this afternoon, just two days after leaving Arsenal…
Malik Ouzia at the Emirates Stadium
Start the conspiracy stuff now but one of Nottingham Forest’s coaching staff has just kicked a second ball onto the pitch to stop Arsenal taking a quick throw and got away without punishment.
Now if that was a certain other manager…
5 mins: Saka runs at Aina for the first time, wins a corner for the Gunners which he will take himself.
Decent ball into the near post, Aurier is there though to nod it behind. Take two.
Again to the near post, even less on this one though and it’s easy for Forest to clear away. Bit of a waste.
