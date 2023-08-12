Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

The Gunners begin their challenge for the 2023-24 Premier League title right here with a Saturday lunchtime kick-off against Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium. Last season certainly went above expectations for Mikel Arteta’s team… can they last the distance this time?

Certainly, Arsenal’s intentions are clear with Declan Rice the marquee signing of a high-quality summer that has also seen Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber, and all three start this afternoon. Eddie Nketiah leads the line for the Gunners in the absence of Gabriel Jesus, with Thomas Partey seemingly starts at right-back as Gabriel drops to the bench in a surprise move.

Forest pulled off an impressive escape from relegation last time out and will have survival on their mind once again. Matt Turner starts for the visitors, just a couple of days after completing his move from Arsenal. Follow Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest LIVE via Standard Sport’s matchday blog, featuring expert analysis from Malik Ouzia at the stadium.