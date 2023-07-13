Arsenal FC XI vs Nurnberg: Kai Havertz debut, predicted lineup, confirmed teams and injury latest for friendly

K ai Havertz is in line to make his Arsenal debut as the Gunners continue their pre-season preparations with a game against Nurnberg.

The £65m summer signing is part of Mikel Arteta’s 30-man squad who have travelled to Germany as a number of players return to action.

All of Gabriel Martinelli, Mohamed Elneny, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Takehiro Tomiyasu and William Saliba have travelled, albeit at differing stages of their recovery.

Saliba missed the last two months of last season with a back injury and the club are being cautious in increasing his workload.

Gabriel Jesus and Ben White were among those who featured in a behind-closed-doors draw with Watford last week and could feature again.

Bukayo Saka may also feature in some capacity but returned later after playing for England last month.

Midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga will miss the camp through injury.

Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; White, Gabriel, Holding, Zinchenko; Jorginho, Havertz, Nelson; Trossard, Nketiah, Jesus