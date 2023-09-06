47
Harry Brook added to England squad for New Zealand ODI series

arry Brook has been added to England’s squad for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand and named in an experimental group to face Ireland later this month, as the defending champions consider rejigging their World Cup plans to accommodate the in-form batter.

Brook was controversially left out of the provisional 15-man squad for the tournament last month and, as a result, was not due to feature against New Zealand, with Jos Buttler and Matthew Mott looking to use a run of four matches to fine-tune ahead of the tournament in India.


