Harry Kane marks Bayern Munich home debut with two goals as impressive start continues

undesliga record signing Harry Kane scored twice in his first league appearance in front of a home crowd on Sunday to steer champions Bayern Munich to a 3-1 victory over Augsburg and make it two wins out of two matches.

Kane, who joined for a league-record €100million from Tottenham and also scored in last week’s league-opening 4-0 win at Werder Bremen, got on the scoresheet with a 40th-minute penalty before adding their third goal in the 69th.


