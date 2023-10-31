31
23
47
35
46
16
5
48
50
1
39
49
14
4
38
18
32
21
44
33
24
40
34
11
8
37
22
30
43
15
45
26
9
13
25
20
2
7
3
29
10

Arsenal XI vs West Ham: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Carabao Cup tie

140 Less than a minute


Mikel Arteta discusses potential role for Declan Rice against old club


Source link

140 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Canelo vs Charlo: Date, fight time, undercard, latest odds, prediction and ring walks

Canelo vs Charlo: Date, fight time, undercard, latest odds, prediction and ring walks

Ogbene wants to use his 'God-given' talent of blistering pace to strike fear into Premier League defenders

Ogbene wants to use his 'God-given' talent of blistering pace to strike fear into Premier League defenders

Reece Topley gives England a selection headache for Afghanistan and beyond

Reece Topley gives England a selection headache for Afghanistan and beyond

Transfer news LIVE! Balogun wants Chelsea; New Kudus bid; Arsenal updates; Spurs learn Orban fee

Transfer news LIVE! Balogun wants Chelsea; New Kudus bid; Arsenal updates; Spurs learn Orban fee

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo